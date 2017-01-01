New Brighton brothers build (another) snow masterpiece

Connor Bartz, 18, said the brothers began working on this year’s sculpture Nov. 18. A dry early winter meant they had to gather snow from neighbors’ yards and a church parking lot. Rain on Christmas Day washed away some of the fish’s scales, but doesn’t seem to have caused any structural damage. The sculpture took about 350 hours to complete and is completely snow.

The sculpture is at 2777 16th St. NW in New Brighton and is illuminated until 11 p.m.

As in years past, the brothers are accepting free-will donations for clean water initiatives. This year’s collection goes toward funding clean water operations in the African country of Malawi via One Day’s Wages. More information can be found on the Bartz snow sculptures on their Facebook page.

