But there’s no rest for the weary. A second round of snow that started Monday evening and continued overnight into Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, will mean you’ll have to grab your shovels and fire up those snowblowers again.

An additional 3 to 4 inches of snow – perhaps up to 5 or 6 inches in spots – is expected to have fallen in the F-M area by this morning, with winds causing drifting thanks to the snow we’ve gotten so far, said StormTRACKER meteorologist Aaron White.

White urged drivers to take it easy through the morning drive time and until snowplows can get roads cleared.

“Just use your common sense when driving on the roads,” he said. “Just keep doing what you’re doing. Take it slow and allow yourself extra time to get there.”

Throughout the day, the region will also see temperatures slide into the start of a deep freeze period, with dangerous wind chills expected, White said.

By the time F-M area workers start shoveling out for their Tuesday morning commute, temperatures are expected to be around 5 degrees, he said. By Tuesday night, temperatures could bottom out around 11 below zero, White said.

After that, the next several days will see highs forecast around the 0 degree mark and lows in the single digits to teens below zero.

Wind chills through Tuesday into Tuesday night will be in the 10 to 30 degrees below zero range. The low temperatures and wind chills will continue through the end of the week, White said. With temperatures that low, it will be important to dress warmly and keep skin covered to avoid frostbite, he said.

Round 2 of snow started in the F-M area about 4 p.m. Monday.

At 6:15 p.m. Monday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the state Highway Patrol extended a no-travel advisory to Fargo and Wahpeton, which put the entire state under the advisory due to blowing and drifting conditions causing near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

White said the heaviest band of snow in the first round to hit the area had set up along Interstate 94 from Jamestown, N.D., to the Detroit Lakes, Minn., area. The highest snowfall amounts were seen 20 miles north and south of the freeway.

About 4 miles north of Kindred, a weather observer reported 10 inches of snow overnight into Monday, White said. A measurement 5 miles southeast of Leonard turned up 7 inches of snow.

Dilworth reported 6 inches in the first round of snowfall, Lisbon had 6.8 inches, Oxbow 6.5 inches and Casselton 5 inches.

Grand Forks reported 2.1 inches of snow in this storm’s first round, and the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area saw about 3.4 inches, White said.

Round 2 of snow will be less kind to those living north of the Fargo-Moorhead area, with 4 to 8 inches of snow forecast for the Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro areas in North Dakota and Thief River Falls and Lake of The Woods areas in Minnesota, White said.

And if you didn’t chop or melt away the inch of ice left by the last storm to hit the area, you can expect to keep on slipping and sliding for awhile.

White said he doesn’t expect much of a warm-up for the area until early next week, when highs could perhaps return to the low 20s.