The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking in an unknown direction on the west business loop near the intersectIon with Eighth Street West around 2:45 a.m., when a northbound vehicle operated by Michael Bracamonte, 23, of Dickinson, struck the victim. Bracamonte then allegedly fled the scene, according to police.

A passing motorist later discovered the victim, who was lying unconscious on the road. The motorist, an off-duty fireman, called 911 and began to administer first aid to the victim.

Dickinson Police and Dickinson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. However, the victim ultimately died at the scene but was transported to CHI St. Alexius Hospital Dickinson by the Dickinson Ambulance Service.

Bracamonte, who was alone in the vehicle, returned to the scene while officers were investigating and turned himself in. Bracamonte was subsequently taken into custody and charged with Class A felony criminal vehicular homicide and Class B felony leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Bracamonte is currently being held at the SouthWest Multi County Correctional Center in Dickinson. The North Dakota Highway Patrol assisted Dickinson Police in the processing of the accident scene.