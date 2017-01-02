Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Moorhead School Board to discuss filling open seat left by departure of Laurie Johnson

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 3:55 p.m.
    Laurie Johnson has resigned her seat on the Moorhead School Board. The board will discuss how to select her replacement at the Jan. 9 board meeting. (Forum File Photo)1 / 2
    Lynne Kovash superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools. (Forum File Photo)2 / 2

    MOORHEAD — Moorhead School Board members will take up the issue of replacing board member Laurie Johnson when they meet again in the new year.

    Johnson, who served two years of her second four-year term of office, recently resigned to move to the Washington, D.C., area, Superintendent Lynne Kovash said.

    "We're losing a good person. She's been a really effective board member," said board Chairman Bill Thomhave. "I really hate to see her go."

    Tomhave said School Board members agreed to wait for their Jan. 9 meeting to discuss naming a replacement for Johnson. That's when they will welcome two new members elected Nov. 8: Cassidy Bjorklund and Melissa Burgard.

    Bjorklund and Burgard replace longtime board members Lisa Erickson and Cindy Fagerlie, who did not run for re-election.

    "I think that's important," Tomhave said. "They are duly elected folks that have a right" to help make the decision on a replacement.

    Kovash said board members can determine who they wish to appoint to the board.

    That appointment becomes official after 30 days, unless a petition protesting the appointment is filed with the names of eligible district voters that equal 5 percent or more of the total number of voters who cast ballots in the last general election, Kovash said.

    If such a petition is confirmed valid, the board must then appoint another person to the post, and the process starts again, she said.

    According to state law, the appointee will only serve until November, when the district is required to conduct a special election to fill the final year of the seat, Kovash said.

    That special election could cost the district $10,000 to $20,000 to pay for polling site costs and hiring election judges, Tomhave said.

    Explore related topics:Newsmoorhead school boardLaurie JohnsonEducationminnesotamoorhead
    Helmut Schmidt

    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.

    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
    Advertisement
    randomness