Johnson, who served two years of her second four-year term of office, recently resigned to move to the Washington, D.C., area, Superintendent Lynne Kovash said.

"We're losing a good person. She's been a really effective board member," said board Chairman Bill Thomhave. "I really hate to see her go."

Tomhave said School Board members agreed to wait for their Jan. 9 meeting to discuss naming a replacement for Johnson. That's when they will welcome two new members elected Nov. 8: Cassidy Bjorklund and Melissa Burgard.

Bjorklund and Burgard replace longtime board members Lisa Erickson and Cindy Fagerlie, who did not run for re-election.

"I think that's important," Tomhave said. "They are duly elected folks that have a right" to help make the decision on a replacement.

Kovash said board members can determine who they wish to appoint to the board.

That appointment becomes official after 30 days, unless a petition protesting the appointment is filed with the names of eligible district voters that equal 5 percent or more of the total number of voters who cast ballots in the last general election, Kovash said.

If such a petition is confirmed valid, the board must then appoint another person to the post, and the process starts again, she said.

According to state law, the appointee will only serve until November, when the district is required to conduct a special election to fill the final year of the seat, Kovash said.

That special election could cost the district $10,000 to $20,000 to pay for polling site costs and hiring election judges, Tomhave said.