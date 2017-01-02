Two shot after apparent fight in bar

A second victim, 27-year-old David Androsky, was shot in the chest and taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday.

No arrests have been announced in the case, but police said they were not treating it as a random act.

"It appears there was an altercation between people inside the Third Base Bar which ended up behind the bar and ultimately two people being shot," Superior police Capt. Thomas Champaigne said.

An autopsy was expected to be performed on Kyle Androsky Monday in the Twin Cities.

The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting can contact the Superior Police Department by dialing 911, calling the department's tipline at (715) 395-7468, texting "spdtip" to 847411 or by submitting information through the department's website or Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous, police said.