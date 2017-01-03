Search
    No travel advisory in effect for most of North Dakota

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:35 a.m.

    A No Travel Advisory remains in effect for northwestern, central, and eastern North Dakota due to blowing and drifting snow creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

    Cities included are Williston, Minot, Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Fargo, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas.

    Motorists in these areas should not travel. 

    For up to the date road conditions:

    North Dakota Department of Transportation

    Minnesota Department of Transportation site

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
