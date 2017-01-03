No travel advisory in effect for most of North Dakota
A No Travel Advisory remains in effect for northwestern, central, and eastern North Dakota due to blowing and drifting snow creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Cities included are Williston, Minot, Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Fargo, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas.
Motorists in these areas should not travel.
