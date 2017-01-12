The snow is deep in our yards and our shoveled sidewalks have turned into mini canyons. With each additional snowfall, we walk those canyons and shovel or snowblow the new snow into the yard. With each shovel-full, it is impossible to not attempt to guess the snow amount. But the canyon effect is likely creating a misleading snow depth on our sidewalks and driveways. Any wind during the snowfall, even a 5 to 10 mph breeze, will drop a lot more snow into the canyon than across the yard. When we report snowfall on WDAY, we use reports from trusted weather observers who are trained in how to make an accurate snow measurement. Many times, people get frustrated with "official" snow reports that seem to be less than what they shoveled. But it is more likely that what is shoveled is not an accurate indicator of the general snowfall.