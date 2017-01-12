Then in 1922, this German war hero, who by then was married and had a baby boy, sailed to the country he'd been fighting against: the United States. They landed at Ellis Island and moved to a farm 4½ miles northeast of Fairmount, N.D.

The Mullers, who changed their name to Miller, eventually had a family of 12 children: 10 boys and two girls. And seven of those boys served in the U.S. military in one capacity or another.

The story of this military family comes from Roger Miller, West Fargo. He is August's grandson.

The family

These are the Miller children:

Carl — born in 1922. He was the 1-month-old baby who came to the U.S. with his parents. He served in the Army during World War II. He was a German interpreter stationed in Colorado and now lives in Oregon.

Leroy — He went into the Navy when he was 17 and did a tour of duty before the government learned his true age. Then, when he was was old enough, he joined the Army during World War II. He was a heavy-equipment operator in France. After the war, he lived in Kansas where he died.

Donald — He served in the Army infantry during World War II and was in the battle for Okinawa. When he returned to the farm at Fairmount, he was suffering from shell shock (now called post-traumatic stress disorder). He'd walk along the pasture fence line and try to absorb his civilian life. He died of cancer.

Grenville — He is the father of Roger, who sent in this story. Grenville enlisted in the Army Infantry, served from 1949 to 1954, became a sergeant and was in Korea from 1951 to 1952. The day he was leaving for Korea, he learned his younger brother Duane had been killed in action. He was unable to attend his brother's funeral in Fairmount due to having been shipped out. More about Grenville later in this column.

Dallas — He served eight years in the Army between World War II and the Korean war. Four of those years were spent in Germany. He died of cancer.

Duane — He was with the infantry in Korea, where he was wounded. He returned to action and, in 1951, was a machine gunner in a bunker that was taken over by the enemy and killed. He was reported missing in action for three months before it was determined he had died. He received two Purple Hearts.

Betty — She now lives in Cogswell, N.D.

Gene — He was in the Army from 1953 to 1959, serving with the 11th Airborne Division, first in Germany, then Korea, where he served on the DMZ (demarcation zone). He now lives in Oregon.

Harry — He lost a leg in a hay-baling accident when he was 16, so he couldn't be in the military. He lived in Blaine, Minn., where he died of cancer.

August — He was born with a medical condition that prevented him from serving in the military. He lives in Fargo.

Dale — He severely burned his arm and shoulder burning ditches near the Fairmount farm, so could not serve in the military. He now lives in Halstad, Minn.

Linda — She lives in Texas.

The Honor Flight

Grenville, Roger's father, who is 69 and who lives with wife, Lorraine, in Wahpeton, N.D., took part in the recent Honor Flight to Washington. That twice-a-year event is sponsored by WDAY, Fargo, to honor military veterans.

It was something of a miracle that Grenville could make that trip because several months earlier he had a stroke and broke his hip.

But then Jane Matejcek, president of the Honor Flight board, told him that doctors and nurses would be constantly available and he'd be just fine. And he was.

With his daughter Debra Julius guiding his wheelchair, Grenville made it to Washington where he and the other veterans saw such sights as the Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Constitution, which they fought to protect.

Many people were at the airport to greet the vets when they returned home. That was a far cry from the welcome Grenville received when he arrived in Breckenridge, Minn., after returning from Korea and had to take a taxi to the Fairmount farm.

Grenville later married Lorraine. They had five children, which led to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Today there is a memorial in Fairmount that includes the names of Grenville and all of his brothers who served in the military.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.