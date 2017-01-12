Highway Patrol warns about snow fog, blowing snow

The Highway Patrol said two separate injury crashes occurred this week after motorists entered areas of reduced visibility and struck other vehicles and a pedestrian.

According to the Highway Patrol:

On Monday morning, Jan. 9, a pickup entered blowing snow and struck another pickup and a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

A few hours later, a Department of Transportation snow plow was rear-ended by a pickup. The driver of the pickup entered snow fog and struck the plow. Both occupants in the pickup were injured and transported for treatment.

The crashes may have been avoided or the severity lessened if the drivers would have slowed immediately upon entering areas of reduced visibility, the Highway Patrol said in a release.