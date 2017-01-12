Prairie Public launches PBS Kids Writers Contest

The contest encourages children in kindergarten through third grade to write and illustrate stories. Each story entered will be evaluated by Prairie Public staff and a team of local teachers and librarians until a first-place winner and three Red Ribbon Favorites are chosen for each grade level.

Every child who enters the contest will receive a certificate of achievement and personalized, positive feedback from contest evaluators. First-place winners will receive prizes and have their stories featured on the Prairie Public website.

Entry forms and complete rules are available from Prairie Public online at praireipublic.org or by calling Christine McClellan at (701) 239-7527. The deadline to submit stories is March 24.