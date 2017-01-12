World cuisines, wine featured at autism fundraiser in Fargo

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Dakota Medical Foundation, 4141 28th Ave. S.

The event will include international cuisine provided by African Express, Green House Café, India Palace, Mexican Village, Santa Lucia, Sons of Norway and Super Buffet. "Tactus," a vocal ensemble from Concordia College, will perform and Robin Huebner, WDAY anchor and reporter for The Forum, will be the guest master of ceremonies. Beverage sponsor Cash Wise Liquor will be pairing wines with the various cuisines.

Tickets are $50 per person and reservations can be made online at www.rrvan.org or by calling (701) 566-1675 or by emailing rrvanndmn@gmail.com.

The network's mission is to educate about, advocate for, empower and support individuals with autism spectrum disorders, their families and the community. Regular activities include a lunch and learn at Prairie St. John's for families and professionals and game activities for children, teens and adults.