Ag Digest (Jan. 20, 2017)

The North Dakota 2016 Progress Report provides an overview of activities that resulted in significant investments in the following areas:

Business and Cooperative Development: $22.7 million invested to establish businesses that help diversify rural economies and provide employment opportunities.

Housing: $57.2 million invested to provide affordable housing and rental opportunities.

Community Facilities: $64.5 million invested in essential community buildings and services such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and fire stations.

Rural Utilities: $145.2 million to build-out broadband infrastructure, to deliver reliable electricity and to develop safe drinking water and sanitary waste disposal systems.

Also highlighted in the report are projects that USDA partnered to complete over the last year including: the renovation of a historic building into a restaurant, the construction of a new home and expansion of a child care facility in Casselton, N.D.

With more than 40 financial programs, Rural Development finances most projects through direct or guaranteed loans and also offers limited competitive grant opportunities.

View the full progress report at www.rd.usda.gov/files/ND_ProgressReport2016.pdf.

Northwest Farm Managers annual meeting Feb. 1

Northwest Farm Managers' 108th annual meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Fargo Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S.

Admission is $75. For more information, call (701) 231-7393.

The meeting features the following sessions:

"Fine Tune Your Financial Management," Dale Nordquist, Center for Farm Financial Management, University of Minnesota

"Farmer/Lender Relationship — How to Adjust for Adversity," Greg Goodman, chief credit officer, Choice Financial Group

"Real-World Flex Rent Strategies," Nick Horab, founder, Harvest Profit, Inc., Fargo

"Turning Your Data Into Actionable Information," Dan Hawkins, senior account executive, Farmers Business Network

"Adding Mozambique to Your Rotation," Wallie Hardie, corn farmer, Fairmount, N.D.

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 2017 Market Outlook," Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo

Northern Soybean Expo Feb. 7 in Fargo

The North Dakota Soybean Council will be hosting its Annual Northern Soybean Expo from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Holiday Inn Fargo, 3803 13th Ave. S.

The expo agenda includes opening remarks by John Phipps, former host of the "U.S. Farm Report," as well as a live taping of the show, with market analysts.

Pamela Ronald, plant geneticist and professor at University of California Davis will speak about disease, plant tolerance and agricultural genetics.

Chip Flory from Farm Journal Media will discuss record crops, markets and demand for the upcoming year.

For more information, visit www.ndsoybean.org.