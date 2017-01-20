Square dancing (Jan. 20)
January
20 — Country Twirlers, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Jim Lizakowski, caller.
21 — Circle 8 Plus Square Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Larry Johansen, caller.
26 — Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Myron Hollatz, caller.
28 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Charley Huhtala, caller. Potluck meal served.
February
3 — Prairie Promenaders, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Madison Community Room, 1040 29th St. N., Fargo, Myron Hollatz, caller.
4 — Circle 8 Plus Square Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.
9 — Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Larry Johansen, caller.
11 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller. Potluck meal served.
17 — Country Twirlers dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Homes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Myron Hollatz, caller.
18 — Circle 8 Plus Square Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., Journey in Faith Lutheran Church, 650 40th Ave. E., West Fargo, Tom Allen, caller.
23 — Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Richard Miller, caller.
25 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Andy Flint, caller. Potluck meal served.
Dance listings
