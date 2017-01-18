2 area high school students picked for youth program

Schmitz is the student body president at Oakes High. Among her many honors, she is secretary for the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center Advisory Committee, served as a North Dakota ambassador to the National Student Leadership Summit and was the North Dakota High School Activities Association Distinguished Student runner-up.

Wright is a member of the "Imagine Thriving" Regional Student Board. She founded Mining for GEMS: Girls in Engineering, Math and Science, which has reached more than 1,700 girls. She is a member of the American Mensa Honor Society and represented her school at the 2016 North Dakota State Leadership seminar.

The Youth Program brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students — two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity — to Washington, D.C., for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and those who lead it.