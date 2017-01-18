The presentation will be delivered by North Dakota State University graduate researcher Kate Savageau from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historic Comstock House, 506 8th St. S.

A tour of the house is included with program admission, and coffee and baked goods will be provided by Red Raven Espresso Parlor. Admission prices range from $4 to $6, but children 4 and younger and members of HCSCC or the Minnesota Historical Society will be admitted for free.

Savageau completed the research as an NDSU graduate assistant with the historical group and her presentation will offer insight into some of the specific operations and dynamics of the Women's Club of Moorhead, which formed from the existing Fargo Women's Club in 1893. The Moorhead organization was fundamental in bringing about local, state, and national political change, from securing funding for the Carnegie Library in Moorhead to placing women on the local police task force to championing women's suffrage.

For more information, contact (218) 291-4211 or matt.eidem@hcsmuseum.org.