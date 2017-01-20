From El Niño last winter to La Niña this winter, the state of the tropical Pacific has been fickle lately. Now there are signs of a possible return to El Niño conditions again next winter. Social media has, as usual, been full of posts boasting of very specific forecasts. Of course, a lot of this is typical interned idiocy. If there were to be a switch back to El Niño next winter, it would likely be what is known as a Modoki El Niño. This is what happens when the greatest concentration of warm sea water is in the central part of the tropical Pacific rather than the eastern Pacific like last winter. The Northern Plains effects of a Modoki El Niño are less predictable and certainly not a guarantee of a mild winter. In fact, the last time Fargo Moorhead experienced temperatures in the 30 below range was in January 2010 during another Modoki El Niño.