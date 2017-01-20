Eligible Minnesota voters can register to vote when they file taxes electronically
MOORHEAD—With income tax season opening Monday, Jan. 23, Minnesota taxpayers who need to register to vote or update their voter registration can do so when they file their income taxes electronically, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Secretary of State Steve Simon.
All taxpayers using Minnesota-certified electronic filing software will see a new message prompting them to register to vote online at the Minnesota secretary of state's website, www.mnvotes.org. Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Minnesota resident and finished with any felony sentence.