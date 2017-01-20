Lorentzsen Center luncheon Feb. 10 at Concordia

The speaker is Vern Dosch, president and CEO of National Information Solutions Cooperative.

NISC provides billing, accounting and engineering software solutions to more than 800 rural utilities and telephone companies and 14 million customers in 49 states, American Samoa, Palau and Canada. It employs more than 1,000.

