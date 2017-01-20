Lorentzsen Center luncheon Feb. 10 at Concordia
MOORHEAD—The Lorentzsen Center for Faith and Work, part of the Concordia College Offutt School of Business, has scheduled a "Faith and Leadership" luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Barry Auditorium, Concordia College.
The speaker is Vern Dosch, president and CEO of National Information Solutions Cooperative.
NISC provides billing, accounting and engineering software solutions to more than 800 rural utilities and telephone companies and 14 million customers in 49 states, American Samoa, Palau and Canada. It employs more than 1,000.
The cost for the luncheon is $25 per person. RSVP by Friday, Feb. 3, online at www.concordiacollege.edu/businessevents or by calling (218) 299-3305.