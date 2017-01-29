For 12 consecutive days in early January, from the 3rd through the 14th, the temperature in our region was colder than average. During this period, the average high temperature in Fargo-Moorhead was 5 degrees. The average low was 11 below. The average of the daily mean temperature was 3 below, which is 12 degrees below average. We were having a cold January. But not any more. Two weeks of continuously mild weather has more than reversed the situation. The past 14 days have been 17 degrees above normal, resulting in a monthly mean temperature about 4 degrees warmer than the norm. This makes January 2017 the ninth consecutive month with warmer-than-average temperatures, and the 19th out of the last 20.