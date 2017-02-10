Ag Digest (Feb. 10, 2017)

She will be working with extension agents and livestock producers across southwestern North Dakota to provide resources and deliver educational programs focused on beef production. She also will collaborate with research faculty and Extension specialists on various statewide extension initiatives.

She is a native of Melstone, Mont., where her family operated a cow-calf ranch.

Prior to joining NDSU, Kincheloe was a research assistant at Montana State University. While there, she worked on a variety of calf backgrounding and finishing trials, and also conducted a trial that evaluated the variation in individual supplement intake based on cow herd size. She spent the next eight years as an agriculture/4-H agent for Montana State University Extension in Rosebud, Treasure and Judith Basin counties.

Most recently, she was a research associate for South Dakota State University's West River Ag Center in Rapid City. She worked on a variety of beef and range-related research projects. She also conducted a fetal programming trial that evaluated the impacts of metabolizable protein restriction in first-calf heifers for her doctorate research.

Kincheloe earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural business, with a minor in animal science, in 2001 and a master's degree in animal science in 2004 from Montana State, and a doctorate in ruminant nutrition from South Dakota State in 2016.

N.D. 4-H teams place at Western National Roundup

4-H teams from Oliver, Benson and Kidder counties, and the state horse quiz bowl team placed at the recent Western National Roundup in Denver. They were among more than 1,100 4-H and FFA youth from 30-plus states and Alberta, Canada, who attended the 97th annual event held in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show.

4-H and FFA members from 14 to 18 years old have the opportunity to qualify for the Western National Roundup by winning their state contests or being selected as a state delegate.

North Dakota 4-H youth competed in livestock judging, hippology, a horse quiz bowl and consumer decision making.

Throughout the week, youth also attended workshops on topics such as public speaking, team building and leadership development.

The North Dakota 4-H teams and individuals who placed were:

Oliver County consumer choices team of Abby Hintz, William Liffrig and Kaitlyn Peterson - fourth in oral reasons, sixth in group think and seventh overall. Peterson placed sixth in oral reasons and fifth individually overall.

Benson County horse judging team of Jacob Arnold, Marit Wang, Ashton Wold and Will Rice - fourth place.

Kidder County livestock judging team of Jaxon Deckert, Shaye Koester, Michelle Fitterer, Cierra Dockter and Dalton Dockter - fifth in cattle, ninth in reasons and 18th overall. Deckert placed seventh and Dockter placed ninth in beef.

Kidder County hippology team of Morgan Dutton, Kaden Strom, Cheyenne Klein and Teresa Wald - third in judging, fourth in exam, fourth in station identification, fifth in team problem and fourth overall. Dutton placed first in written exam, fifth in station identification and sixth high point individual overall. Klein placed third and Wald placed eighth in judging.

North Dakota horse quiz bowl team of Kaitlyn Shockley (Gwinner-Sargent County), Laura Levin (Jamestown-Stutsman County), Victoria Christensen (Courtenay-Stutsman County) and Andrea Skarphol (Ryder-Ward County) - fifth place overall. Christensen placed third individually.

NDSU sets Best of the Best meetings

Two Best of the Best in Wheat Research and Marketing meetings have been set for Minot, N.D., and Dickinson, N.D. The meetings are organized by the North Dakota State University Extension Service and sponsored by the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Holiday Inn (Riverside) in Minot. The second will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Ramada Grand Dakota Lodge in Dickinson.

Both meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m., with lunch provided.

The theme of these meetings will be management practices and marketing strategies that improve the bottom line.

Presentations will cover key management practices that address issues related to pests and diseases, weed control, fertilizer management and variety selection. The meeting also will include a number of hands-on breakout sessions to give participants an opportunity to learn agronomic principles in a small-group setting.

Continuing education units will be available. The meeting are free of charge, but advance registration is encouraged.

To register for the meetings, visit www.smallgrains.org/best/ or call the North Dakota Wheat Commission at (701) 328-5111.