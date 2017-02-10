Square dancing (Feb. 10)

11 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller. Potluck meal served.

12 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m. Mainstream, BL Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Battle Lake, Minn., Larry Johansen, caller.

14 — L&M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo. Roger McNeil, Jim Lizakowski, Charley Huhtala, club callers. Bernadette McNeil, club cuer. Catered dinner at 5:30 p.m.

17 — Country Twirlers dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Myron Hollatz, caller.

18 — Circle 8 Plus Square Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., Journey in Faith Lutheran Church, 650 40th Ave. E., West Fargo, Tom Allen, caller.

23 — Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Richard Miller, caller.

25 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Andy Flint, caller. Potluck meal served.

28 — L&M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo. Roger McNeil, Jim Lizakowski, Charley Huhtala, club callers. Bernadette McNeil, club cuer. Catered dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Dance listings

