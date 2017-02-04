Annual CornVention Feb. 8 in Fargo

"CornVention: Growing Tomorrow's Farmers" will include speakers highlighting weather, soil health, social media advocacy and markets. Registration and a continental breakfast will start at 7:30 am.

Meteorologist Mick Kjar will provide a forecast of the 2017 growing season, followed by a panel titled "Getting Started with Soil Health." The panel, moderated by Abbey Wick, soil health specialist from North Dakota State University Extension, will include farmers Terry Wehlander and Scott Huso, and crop consultants Mark Huso and Lee Briese.

After a luncheon and the annual meeting of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, Peterson Farm Brothers will educate and entertain with their presentation titled "Advocating for Agriculture through Social Media." The final speaker is Bill Wilson, who will give a market update titled "Dynamic and Structural Changes in World Commodity Trading and Logistics." Wilson is a professor in the NDSU Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics.

There will also be a trade show with over 30 vendors during CornVention. More information and the full CornVention agenda can be found at www.ndcorn.org.