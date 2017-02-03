Fargo police get help from feds after bomb scare at Sanford

Police say they got a call shortly after because the man appeared to have an explosive device. Police say that after they took the device, they put it in a squad car and drove it away from the hospital.

The device never made it inside the hospital; only as far as the parking lot, police say.

Neighbors say it appears police took the device to a corner across the street.

No arrests have been made, but charges are pending, police say.

Fargo is getting help from the federal authorities in its investigation. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms it is involved, but authorities aren't saying much else at this time.

Law enforcement can't say what the device looks like, nor can they confirm it was an explosive.