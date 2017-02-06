A: We started our transition to organic in 1998. In the mid-1990's, we started raising food-grade soybeans as a way to get a premium for our crops. In 1996, the buyers were asking if the soybeans were organic. Not knowing what that meant, we started researching what organic agriculture was, and weighed the pros and cons.

Many of the things we were doing were similar to what would be required. We already segregated our wheat and soybean crops by variety for seed production, and we needed to keep records relating to storage and sales. The decision was made to start with one field, and see how it worked. That went well, and the decision was made to transition a field at a time so we could adjust to the increased workload and fine tune our system as we grew. All 1,100 acres of our cropland was certified organic by 2008.

Q: How do organic practices help your farm?

A: Building soil health and increasing organic matter is part of the basis of organic farming. Our soils are in better shape now than they were when we were farming conventionally. We grid sample our fields for organic matter, and fertility, which we report to our certifying agency. Farming organically has also made us out of the box thinkers. Sometimes you cannot find the piece of equipment you need in a size needed for a farm like ours, so we end up building it in our shop.

On a personal level, being an organic farmer has created many more relationships and opportunities for leadership growth. We don't take it lightly when asked to speak somewhere, or when people are calling about how to transition into organic agriculture. Our message always has been, and always will be that there is room at the table for all sizes, shapes, and methods of farming.

Q: How do you overcome misconceptions in organic farming?

A: One misconception we hear is that we must be farming like our grandparents did. This has been said by conventional farmers as a negative thing, and consumers as a positive thing. Jonathan and I have been very transparent about the data and technology we use on our farm. We like to show photos of what we're doing, and how the technology inside the tractor is helping us farm more efficiently. We show photos, or explain how we use Precision Plant equipment on our planter, John Deere's auto-guidance and data collecting system in our tractors and combine, and about the many soil fertility, plant tissue, and soil typing tests taken each year. At the same time, we also talk a lot about how our farm is a century farm, and how proud we are to carry on the tradition of raising seed. Jonathan is the fourth generation to be raising seed certified through the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association.

Q: What organizations do you volunteer your time for and why?

A: I serve as chair on the American Farm Bureau Organic and Direct Market Issue Advisory Committee, and am a member of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Board of Directors, representing District 3, which is the southwest corner of Minnesota. I am a past county Farm Bureau president, and have also served on the Resolutions Committee, the Promotion and Education Committee, and the Growth Committee.

There are other organizations I have volunteered with as well. I like to be involved, and I like to give back to the organizations that have made a difference in my life. I am thankful that I have a very supportive husband, and the ability to serve these organizations.

