Florence, SD feeder: Tech, marketing are keys

"Don't stay set in stone," says John Moes of Watertown, S.D., who owns and manages the feedlot operation about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, S.D., at Florence.

The confined animal feeding operation of 1,999 head and is an award-winning conservationist. The CAFO operates as Moes Feedlot LLC, finishing up to 1,800 head of Holstein steers per year and running 300 head of stock cows and their calves.

The family crop-farms about 1,000 acres, including 500 acres of corn, and the rest wheat, oats and peas. The land is close by to use the manure in a Nutrient Management Plan, as per CAFO requirements.

Evolving plans

Moes, 59, grew up on a dairy farm in Kranzburg, S.D., east of Watertown. In 1987 he and his wife, Donita, started their operation on rented land, and started feeding baby Holstein calves in 2003.

In 2007, they built the first mono-slope feedlot barn, a 60-by-210-foot mono-slope, to feed up to 500 head of cattle. In 2011 they built a second, 80-by-360-foot mono-slope barn, and became a 1,999-head CAFO.

The operation has up to 10 different groups, each with meticulous records that are cross-checked at a glance with a whiteboard in the office, telling initial weights, dates, shots, death losses and remaining inventory. "We had the passion and know-how for how to feed cattle, and so we did," Moes says.

Tech-tactics

Moes embraces technology. Two years ago, Moes Feedlot installed a camera system for security, allowing them to observe the barns from the office or an iPad, smartphones — anywhere.

So, when they start calving in the beef herd in mid-February, the camera allows Moes to zoom in and see if cows and calves need help. "We can count the straws down in that bedding," Moes says.

The feeding system includes identification tags to allow for increased efficiency in sorting. The Moes family weighs the cattle every 120 days, and any animal that hits 1,500 pounds is sorted for marketing.

Feedlots are built with a one-foot-tall concrete "curb." The lower height improves summertime air flow and is lower than most. "We can feed from a 250-pound calf along this curb, all the way up to a finished calf, the way we designed it," he says.

An outside feedlot is heavily sloped from west to east for drainage to the settlement ponds, and even its 16-foot-wide paved feed alley is sloped to the middle, rain or snowmelt runs away from the feed bunks.

Content cows

Moes is always particularly concerned with cattle comfort, and has implemented enough space for his herd to move around. Holstein steers can walk outside and have ample space — up to 80 square feet per calf. Mondays and Fridays the Moes crews clean around the edges and re-bed with cornstalks.

When the calves aren't eating, they are out lying down on the pack, Moes says, which indicates they're comfortable and content. He and his staff delight in seeing "rambunctious" calves — clean straw, with clean pens and coats free of "tag," or hanging mud and manure.

"I don't care what color cattle are," Moes says to a visitor. "If you keep them comfortable, they gain. They do good."

Son, Bryan, now 30, joined the operation in 2014. Lee Tol, 35, one of John's nephews, is also full-time and a key employee. The feedlot typically hires two or three students from Lakes Area Vocational Technical Institute in Watertown. They hire animal science interns from South Dakota State University in Brookings who help with the artificial insemination of all 300 head of Angus beef cows, every in June.

For the past 13 years, John has worked with George Perry, an SDSU beef reproduction specialist. The AI protocols have helped increase longevity on their cows and pounds-of-gain by 40 to 50 pounds on their calves produced from synchronizing calving schedules, according to data.

Like clockwork

It's "like clockwork anymore," John says of the operation's processes.

At 13 months old, the calves are market ready at a high market grade. "We've been 98 percent 'Choice' or better, on them going back out, on the grid, direct to the packing plants," he says. "We get rid of them in April and May before the price does go down. That really helps a lot."

In April and May of last year, the price was $15 to $20 per hundredweight, higher than it was in June and July, John says. On a 1,300-pound animal, that's $130 of profit the Moes try to capture up front.

In the past, the farm purchased 250-pound Holsteins calves. Today, they buy 400- to 500-pound Holstein calves and market them at 12 months at 1,500 pounds per animal. They buy them from across the U.S. — Ohio, Missouri and Washington, for example — bringing 150 to 300 head at a time, to help match their pen size. They have about 10 distinct groups at a time.

"We're putting just about 100 pounds a month on these calves," John says of the Holstein. This allows them to forward contract.

"We've got to have a profit locked in on these, otherwise we can't bring them in," John says. "Otherwise we couldn't sleep at night, with this number of cattle around."

Profits today are not what they were a year or two ago. "Instead of making $150 to $200 a head, we're probably down to half that." As a counter move, they've put off capital purchases this last year.

"We push these calves from the day they come in at a 58 megacalories up to 62 megacalorie ration, against a backdrop of implants every 120 to 200 days," he says.

The Holsteins use about 200,000 bushels of corn a year, purchasing about two-thirds of it. The Moes family buys 4,000 bales of corn stalks about 2,000 bales of wheat straw. Holstein steers receive a mix of wheat straw, rolled corn and distiller's grains. The "distiller's" is a so-called "bypass" protein, so the Moes crews adds a pound of urea-based non-bypass protein per day, which helps hold the distiller's grain in the digestive system for a longer period.

An open book

Moes realizes CAFOs aren't universally popular, but is proud of his production and environmental record. The farm has been nominated three times for the prestigious Leopold Conservation Award.

The farm started rotational grazing ten years ago, and they've done more than 20 acres of tree plantings, including some around their feedlots, which help dissipate feedlot odors. They've also put in seven acres of pollinator plantings. The South Dakota Department of Natural Resources checks the facility for manure application rate protocols. "In this day and age, we all have to be environmentally safe," Moes says.

Runoff water goes through a screen, and the gray water goes into settlement ponds for evaporation or pumping out. The manure is a "natural fertilizer," and has built organic matter from 2.5 percent to 4.5 to 5 percent on the farmland, improving its water holding capability.

He emphasizes that his cattle are effectively "drug-free" when they go to slaughter. He says the implant hormones simply replace the amounts steers would have if they were intact bulls. "But if we had all bulls, the tenderness of the product would not be there," he says, and the end-product is healthful. "An 8-ounce serving of our beef has hardly any estrogen in there, any more than what you'd naturally have," he says.

Cattlemen are responding to consumers, and he says he's happy to show them how.