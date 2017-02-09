Today in 1936 was just another subzero day with a ground blizzard. The high temperature was 5 below and the low was 15 below. There was light snow and a stiff wind. Feb. 9, 1936, was day 26 in 37 consecutive days of subzero temperatures. That's right. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 20, the temperature in Fargo-Moorhead did not rise above zero. This remains, by almost four weeks, the longest run of zero degrees or colder weather in Fargo-Moorhead since records began in 1881. The second-longest run is 11 consecutive days. This has happened twice: in February 1899 and in January-February 1996. The 1936 cold snap was especially difficult across rural North Dakota and Minnesota because most homes were heated with coal and the frequent blizzards during the winter of 1936 caused many delays in coal deliveries. Five months later, the worst heat wave on record produced eight consecutive days over 100 degrees.