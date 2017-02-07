57-year-old ND man killed in apparent hunting accident
EDGELEY, N.D. -- An apparent hunting accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old man in LaMoure County.
Sheriff Bob Ferndandes says the man was hunting coyotes with two friends northeast of Edgeley when he was shot.
Authorities got the 911 call about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, to a slough. By the time they got there, the man had died.
Fernades says family has been notified and the body has been sent for an autopsy to the medical examiner in Bismarck.
He said the shooting is under investigation but there is no reason to believe there was any criminal activity.