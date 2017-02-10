Family Fare raising money for Habitat for Humanity

Store customers who visit any of the four Family Fare Supermarkets in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo can donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane. In total, 79 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in eight states will receive monetary support from the fundraising campaign. Customers who donate during the 12-day fundraising campaign will also receive four coupons toward Spartan or Our Family products.