Family Fare raising money for Habitat for Humanity
FARGO—Four local Family Fare supermarkets will support Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity during a company-wide fundraising effort. All proceeds raised through Feb. 19 will go to local Habitat affiliates.
Store customers who visit any of the four Family Fare Supermarkets in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo can donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane. In total, 79 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in eight states will receive monetary support from the fundraising campaign. Customers who donate during the 12-day fundraising campaign will also receive four coupons toward Spartan or Our Family products.