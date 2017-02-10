Moorhead Family Fun Day Feb. 18 at Moorhead High

The free event aims to increase cultural awareness and understanding in the community. There will be a variety of contests, sports, games, treats and toys, and the first 50 kids will receive a free T-shirt. There will also be booths with information about community services.

MATBUS will provide free rides to the event. About 300 children are expected to attend with their families. For more information, visit www.waitt.site123.me or call (218) 304-1645.