Fire heavily damages south Fargo home

When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had completely engulfed the back half of the home and was producing heavy smoke, the department reported.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. The person was checked out by an emergency medical crew, but their condition is unknown.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes. Still, the home sustained major damage to the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimate was available.

The fire department responded with 19 personnel on five engines, one ladder truck and one command vehicle. Fargo police officers and F-M Ambulance were also on the scene.

