South Dakota Legislature: Hope for ag in future sessions

We have a diversified operation, which includes a cow-calf unit and several different crops in our rotation. Our area farmers were early adopters of no-till technology and continue that tradition with very little tillage in a multi-county area for, in some instances, more than two decades.

In our area, the crop rotations include winter wheat, spring wheat, corn, soybeans, sunflowers, sorghum, millet, oats and several pulse crops, as well as several hay crops.

Our legislative district is the largest house district in the state, and it includes seven different counties. It is a district that is dominated by agriculture, but with very progressive leaders that are pushing many innovative ideas in expanding our towns and counties, not only in value-added agriculture but also with non-ag economic development opportunities. It's a fun district to represent, and that's one of the reasons I decided to run for public office. I will touch on some of those ideas and opportunities in the coming months.

While serving in the South Dakota legislature for more than two months, I will be a member of the Appropriations Committee and will concentrate many of my legislative updates on spending issues, especially with their connection to agricultural issues.

As of this writing the South Dakota Legislative session is just getting started, so it is difficult to address some of the agricultural issues that are going to be addressed during the 38 legislative days that we are here.

But the biggest issue we will have to address, along with every other legislature in the country, is the problem with budget constraints. Our state is highly dependent on sales tax revenue, and with the general decrease in spending across the economy, particularly in the agricultural sector, we are going to experience lower revenue figures than had originally been factored in. This will create some tough decisions on what programs can be funded, and which ones will have to tighten their belt a little more. The legislature last year increased the sales tax by half a percent to help increase teacher pay within the state, so there is very little appetite for new tax increases here in South Dakota.

One item concerning agriculture and money that will be discussed during the session is the proposal to build a new Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory on the campus of South Dakota State University. The present facility is long overdue for replacement, but with a price tag of about $60,000,000 the financing of the project comes with many unknowns. I will go more in depth in the future on this topic.

Thank you for the opportunity to present the issues that agriculture faces as far as legislation in South Dakota. I hope I can help explain some of those issues and resolutions in the coming months.

Editor's note: Lake is a Republican member of the South Dakota House of Representatives, representing District 23.