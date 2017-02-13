5 questions for ... Trevor Steeke, rancher and farmer from Rhame, N.D.
Q: As a Minnesotan, how did you get to Rhame, N.D., to become a rancher?
A: I am originally from Perham, Minn. Growing up, I was raised by my mom because my father was killed by a Holstein bull when I was 6 years old.
I started my college education at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and graduated with a degree in farm management and then attended North Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in ag education.
I started my teaching career in Halliday, N.D., and started the ag education program in Belfield, N.D. I later started the ag education program in Scranton, N.D., where I taught for 11 years.
My wife Misty and I met in college, as we were both members of Postsecondary Ag Students and were both FFA state officers for PAS.
Today, I am a farmer and rancher in southwest North Dakota. I live on a second generation ranch which is where my wife, Misty, grew up on. I have four kids who love to help work on the ranch.
Q: How is your family involved in your work?
A: My kids, my wife and I, we do everything do together. They get home from school and we work together. Every big decision Misty and I make, we include the kids.
The kids have speciality things they want to do and we let them do that. I was never going to have goat, but our daughter Abbi wanted them and now we have 40.
My friends tease me that instead of spending time with my daughters in a mall shopping, we spend time in the barn. I like it much better this way. The kids all have ownership in their livestock. We let them try different things to peek their interest in agriculture and intrigue them.
Q: As agriculture education teacher, what was the most important class you taught and why?
A: The most important or favorite class that I taught is hard to put a label on. All the classes that I taught were challenging and yet fun.
I enjoyed all the classes and some more than others. I always say, "If you don't know a subject, then teach it." Every year I felt I became a better teacher, but when a student's light bulb turns on it is a great accomplishment for a teacher.
Q: What is your biggest concern in the ranching industry?
A: The greatest concern for me and other young people involved in agriculture is the future. Succession planning is a big concern for a lot of young people involved in production agriculture.
When will the older generation let the younger generation "take the reins?" When I visit with young people, this is a big concern. Some of the older generation do not want to "pass the torch" to the younger generation.
Q: Who is one mentor that greatly influenced your career and why?
A: My biggest mentor was my high school ag teacher, Mr. Rethemeier. He made me want to become an ag teacher and stay involved in agriculture.
When I got in trouble in school, he would look at me and tell me he expected more from me. That is what made a difference for me.
