I started my college education at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and graduated with a degree in farm management and then attended North Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in ag education.

I started my teaching career in Halliday, N.D., and started the ag education program in Belfield, N.D. I later started the ag education program in Scranton, N.D., where I taught for 11 years.

My wife Misty and I met in college, as we were both members of Postsecondary Ag Students and were both FFA state officers for PAS.

Today, I am a farmer and rancher in southwest North Dakota. I live on a second generation ranch which is where my wife, Misty, grew up on. I have four kids who love to help work on the ranch.

Q: How is your family involved in your work?

A: My kids, my wife and I, we do everything do together. They get home from school and we work together. Every big decision Misty and I make, we include the kids.

The kids have speciality things they want to do and we let them do that. I was never going to have goat, but our daughter Abbi wanted them and now we have 40.

My friends tease me that instead of spending time with my daughters in a mall shopping, we spend time in the barn. I like it much better this way. The kids all have ownership in their livestock. We let them try different things to peek their interest in agriculture and intrigue them.

Q: As agriculture education teacher, what was the most important class you taught and why?

A: The most important or favorite class that I taught is hard to put a label on. All the classes that I taught were challenging and yet fun.

I enjoyed all the classes and some more than others. I always say, "If you don't know a subject, then teach it." Every year I felt I became a better teacher, but when a student's light bulb turns on it is a great accomplishment for a teacher.

Q: What is your biggest concern in the ranching industry?

A: The greatest concern for me and other young people involved in agriculture is the future. Succession planning is a big concern for a lot of young people involved in production agriculture.

When will the older generation let the younger generation "take the reins?" When I visit with young people, this is a big concern. Some of the older generation do not want to "pass the torch" to the younger generation.

Q: Who is one mentor that greatly influenced your career and why?

A: My biggest mentor was my high school ag teacher, Mr. Rethemeier. He made me want to become an ag teacher and stay involved in agriculture.

When I got in trouble in school, he would look at me and tell me he expected more from me. That is what made a difference for me.

