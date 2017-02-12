I-94 was covered with snow and ice shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when Danie Leigh Thomssen, 18, of Fargo, lost control of the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving west, according to a report released Sunday by the Minnesota State Patrol. Thomssen and Carson Dennis Roney, 19, of Oakes, N.D., were killed in the crash, the patrol said.

An 18-year-old passenger, Haley Lynn Visto, was taken to Sanford Medical Center for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the patrol said.

All three were wearing their seatbelts, and the crash doesn’t involve alcohol, the patrol said.