Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Dreams of helping others dashed as two NDSU students die in icy Interstate 94 crash

    Moorhead resident relaxing in recliner hurt when pickup smashes into home

    By Forum News Service on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:22 p.m.
    MOORHEAD, Minn.  - A Moorhead resident sitting in a recliner at home was hit when a pickup came smashing into the room.

    The Moorhead Fire Department said around 1:30 p.m.  Sunday, a medical condition caused a driver to lose consciousness in a neighborhood south of The Meadows golf course.

    The pickup hit what's described as a den area of the home.

    The person inside was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

    The driver and his passenger were not hurt.

    Damage to the home is estimated around $30,000.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentmoorheadminnesota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement