Moorhead resident relaxing in recliner hurt when pickup smashes into home
MOORHEAD, Minn. - A Moorhead resident sitting in a recliner at home was hit when a pickup came smashing into the room.
The Moorhead Fire Department said around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a medical condition caused a driver to lose consciousness in a neighborhood south of The Meadows golf course.
The pickup hit what's described as a den area of the home.
The person inside was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
The driver and his passenger were not hurt.
Damage to the home is estimated around $30,000.