The heaviest snowfall on record in the Gulf Coast region of the United States happened on this day in 1895. A low-pressure system formed over southern Texas and moved eastward along the Gulf Coast at a time when extremely cold air (for the region) was in place. Brownsville, Texas, on the Mexican border was buried under 6 inches of snow. Galveston Island was covered with 15 inches. Houston received 20 inches which, until the great snowstorm of 1967, made Houston's single-storm snow record greater than Chicago's. A peak accumulation of 24 inches was measured at Rayne, La., in the southeast part of the state. This remains the Louisiana state record. Batesville, Miss., received 20 inches, still the state record for Mississippi. The Crescent City of New Orleans also recorded its greatest snowfall that day of 8 inches.