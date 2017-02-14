Moorhead garbage won't be collected Feb. 20
MOORHEAD—The city of Moorhead will not collect garbage on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Monday's and Tuesday's routes for garbage and recycling if this is your recycling week will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Moorhead will begin pickup at 4 a.m. Feb. 21. Residents are encouraged to put garbage out the night before to ensure pickup. Garbage may be picked up later in the day due to the double route.
Moorhead's Garbage Transfer Station will be closed Feb. 20.