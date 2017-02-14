Lake Agassiz Regional Library closed Feb. 20
MOORHEAD—All Lake Agassiz Regional Library branches and LINK sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day, with regular hours of operation resuming Tuesday, Feb. 21.
LARL's branch libraries are located in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL's LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.