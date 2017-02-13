The 13 students, along with residents at Touchmark, colored Valentine's Day cards and played games.

All part of the "kindness theme" the students have been focusing on these past few days.

"The reason we are wearing pajamas is that we are dreaming of kindness," said Emmerich Netland, one of the first graders.

As part of the special focus on kindness, the students also made sure to give two compliments to their senior friend.