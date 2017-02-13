Search
    Fargo elementary students celebrate Valentine's Day early with interactive kindness lesson

    By Kevin Wallevand Today at 5:48 p.m.
    FARGO—We are close to Valentine's Day and some elementary students in South Fargo got an early start on the holiday.

    First graders in Erica Johnson's class came to Touchmark at Harwood Groves Monday, Feb. 13, to meet with the seniors.

    The 13 students, along with residents at Touchmark, colored Valentine's Day cards and played games.

    All part of the "kindness theme" the students have been focusing on these past few days.

    "The reason we are wearing pajamas is that we are dreaming of kindness," said Emmerich Netland, one of the first graders.

    As part of the special focus on kindness, the students also made sure to give two compliments to their senior friend.

    Kevin Wallevand

    Kevin Wallevand has been a Reporter at WDAY-TV since 1983. He is a native of Vining, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. His series and documentary work have brought him to Africa, Vietnam, Haiti, Kosovo, South America, Mongolia and the Middle East. He is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award recipient.

    KWallevand@wday.com
    (701) 241-5317
