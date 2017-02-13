The company hopes to move about a dozen employees in Thief River Falls to other locations.

One local man says farmers will have fewer options and could struggle to find a good deal on their equipment.

"The way things are moving in today's society, they're going to have to keep up," said resident Frank Hamerlinck. "And machinery and whether you can get it or not and what you have to pay for it, all of those things, it's going to have an impact."

The Titan Machinery closings will happen March 31 as part of a dealership restructuring. It includes stores in Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls in Minnesota, and Arthur, Kintyre, Kulm and Mayville in North Dakota.