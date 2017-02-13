Angel fund tax credit changes approved by ND House

Opponents of House Bill 1045, however, warned that North Dakota needs to boost its startup industry.

"I think it's critical that North Dakota retains its position as an investor as well as an entrepreneurial-friendly state," said Rep. Pam Anderson, D-Fargo. "Funding is the No. 1 unmet need."

House Finance and Taxation Committee Chairman Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, urged lawmakers to pass the legislation. He said "there's a lot of abuse" with the current law.

The bill would merge the angel fund investment tax credit with the seed capital investment tax credit into a single incentive "designed to encourage investment into small to medium-sized businesses that are either startup companies or companies that are seeking venture capital to expand their business," said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

The bill includes a sunset date of April 1 for the angel fund tax credit, meaning it wouldn't be allowed for investments made on or after that date, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill. Current law allows for an income tax credit for investing in an angel fund that's certified by the state Commerce Department.

The bill reduces the credit rate on the newly dubbed "angel investor seed capital investment tax credit" from 45 percent to 25 percent of the investment. It also increases the maximum number of credits allowed from $3.5 million to $10 million.

Koppelman said the bill seeks to ensure North Dakota taxpayers aren't funding businesses with operations outside of the state. The angel fund program became a flashpoint in the contentious governor's race for the Republican endorsement last year, when the campaign for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Doug Burgum, a businessman who co-founded a venture capital firm, was the "poster-child" for out-of-state investments.

Burgum, who is now the governor, said at the time that he supported making changes to focus more on in-state investments.

Another section of the bill repeals both tax credit programs effective for the taxable years after 2019. But the Legislature will be back in session in early 2019, and Headland said lawmakers will have a chance to review the incentive.

"Hopefully we'll have some good information as to whether it's working," he said.

House Bill 1045 passed on a 61-30 vote.