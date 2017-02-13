Search
    Results show antler found by Detroit Lakes man dates back more than 500 years

    By Ty Filley Today at 6:43 p.m.
    DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—An ancient elk antler found by a Detroit Lakes diver likely predates Columbus' trip to America.

    Gary Thompson of Tri-State Diving in Detroit Lakes found a massive elk antler while diving in a nearby lake last year.

    Elk haven't lived in the area for more than a century, so Thompson wanted to carbon date his find.

    The results indicate there's a 70 percent chance it fell in the lake between 1440 and 1532.

    The results come from a carbon dating lab in Florida.

