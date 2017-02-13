Mayor Williams delivers State of the City Address

On Monday, Feb. 13, the mayor was back in the council chambers after a weeklong stay at Sanford Medical Center last month. She was admitted to the hospital Jan. 18 for health complications related to Crohn's disease. Doctors diagnosed her with kidney stones and sepsis, an overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection, which Crohn’s makes her more susceptible to. The following week Williams had good and bad news: the sepsis was gone, but the address would be postponed.

“As I look back on 2016 I can see it was a year of transition, planning, preparation -- yet we still managed to break a few records and do some fun things,” the mayor said at the start of Monday’s meeting.

Construction from residential to commercial was at an all- time high, doubling development from the year before, she said. But the city’s growth is “already at our borders’ edge,” she said, so that requires more planning ahead.

Williams noted work on the diverging diamond interchange, which wrapped up in October, “tested us but brought us much needed traffic solutions.”

The city welcomed developments to education and the outdoors with a new science building at Concordia College and two new elementary schools plus the addition of more bike trails and sidewalks. She said the first annual Bridge Bash, a celebration welcoming new and returning college students, was also a big success.

The city dealt with leadership changes in March when former city manager Michael Redlinger resigned after eight years of serving the city and welcomed interim city manager David Schmidt.

Williams was happy to announce that recently hired City Manager Christina Volkers was in her third week on the job and she was excited for Volkers’ fresh perspective on the city.

Although the mayor said “it’s hard to forecast everything” that will come in 2017, she said

“there’s a lot of buzz about downtown” and she anticipates additions along Main Street this spring.

At the Chamber of Commerce's annual State of the Cities event Jan. 12, Williams joined mayors from Fargo, West Fargo and Dilworth in talking about goals of growth. She boasted Moorhead’s rising property values, new businesses within the industrial park and said 2017 will bring new facilities at MB Johnson and Woodlawn parks.

Williams noted back in January and again on Monday night that she was excited about the city’s no-sort recycling, rolling out July 1.

Following the mayor’s speech a video was shown for the audience and council members on “what I like best about Moorhead,” she said, “the community, the neighborhoods.”