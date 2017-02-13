Community activist KG Wilson, who knew Sadeya Hall from school, attended her funeral on Friday and said it was packed.

"I walked up to her casket and I viewed her little, lifeless body and I just teared up. ... I said to her, 'I'm so sorry I wasn't able to save you,' " Wilson said. "... One thing I see over and over again is that our young people are dying before us. Grandmothers are burying their grandchildren."

Darnella Wade and Trahern Crews started the Black Truce group last year after Wade's son, who is now 21, was shot in the head in St. Paul. He survived but has gone through seven surgeries and is unable to walk or talk.

"There is a stigma with black crime and instead of shying away, we're going to go straight forward and say, 'We need help in the black community, we need a different kind of program. We need children to be protected. We want parents to be parents,' " Wade said at Judy's Kitchen restaurant on Payne Avenue. "... We're just here to try to straighten out the things that lead to crime and, actually when you read the stories, it's almost nothing that people are dying over. ... But kids, they don't have conflict resolution, a mind-set that keeps them out of trouble."

Wade and Crews say they want to bring their black truce message to schools and to continue with peace rallies they began last year. They planned their press conference for Monday since it's been one year since Wade's son, D'Onjay Jackson, was injured and because it's Black History Month. But they said the killing of Hall underscored their message.

Hall died Feb. 1, and two other teens were injured, when someone fired into a house on Case Avenue between Edgerton Street and Payne Avenue. Police have not made arrests in Hall's homicide and say they continue to investigate.

"From what I've heard, she was innocent," Wilson said. "Sometimes, our friends or associates have problems with other people and sometimes we might not know it, which is what I see in a lot of cases, and I believe that is what happened with her."

Mothers of homicide victims joined last year's Black Truce rallies, and Wade and Crews invited Jaffort Smith's mother and wife to Monday's press conference.

St. Paul police officers fatally shot Smith, 33, in the North End in May after he shot a woman in the face. A grand jury declined to bring charges against the officers.

"The reason we have Jaffort Smith's family here today is because we think ... institutional racism is born out of hate," Crews said. "... When you talk about black-on-black crime, you have the same dynamic of hate. ... When you love yourself and the people who look like you, it's easy for you to help them."

Matilda Smith, Jaffort Smith's mother, said her son was not perfect and had a criminal record, but he was her baby.

"Biggest smile, biggest dimples," Smith said. "He loved people." She said Jaffort Smith developed mental illness at 6 years old.

"He watched his father be killed by a sawed-off shotgun close range, black-on-black-crime," Smith said. "My husband was killed. Black men came in our house and robbed us, they came to take what we worked hard for all our lives. We all watched. Jaffort developed schizophrenia, he developed post-traumatic stress."

Crews pointed to the lack of investment and infrastructure on St. Paul's East Side as a major problem.

Researchers found East Side neighborhoods are home to 33 percent of St. Paul's residential population but received 19 percent of the St. Paul capital improvement budget funding for public construction projects, according to a study released last year. The mayor's office said the report was incomplete and a misleading picture of investments on the East Side.

Disparities in education and housing are also "all factors that lead to violence," Crews continued.

Kay Smith, Jaffort Smith's wife, said she does what she can in her neighborhood by striving to get to know the young people.

"I'm a member of a lot of the East Side community groups and what people want to do is complain about it and talk about how bad the East Side is, and they don't want to get involved," she said. "... I get on there and I say, 'I love the East Side. I get involved. Let us make a change.' "