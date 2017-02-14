Jeremy Kessler, 33, surrendered just before noon at his home in Crosby, where officers had been stationed since 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported multiple gunshots coming from the house.

No one was injured, and Kessler was taken into custody without incident, Chief Deputy Rob Melby of the Divide County Sheriff’s Office said.

Official charges have yet to be filed by the Divide County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it was still unclear why Keller, who was alone in his house in northwest Crosby, allegedly began firing.

A neighbor said gunshots continued throughout the early morning hours after six shots were heard initially, along with someone yelling.

“He emptied a full mag,” Huntter Lacey, who lives next door to Kessler, said.

Police issued an emergency notification to surrounding residents, but did not order evacuations, Melby said.

“We told them to shelter in place,” he said.

Both the elementary and high school in Crosby were put on lockdown as well, according to Divide County School Superintendent Sherlock Hirning. The alert was lifted around 11:15 a.m. when police notified administrators that Kessler was in custody.

The incident prompted a response from the U.S. Border Patrol, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, several deputies from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Minot SWAT team, who surrounded the home before Kessler came out.

Investigators from the Divide County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation spent hours Tuesday afternoon combing through the small house and inspecting the surrounding property, including the exterior of other houses nearby.

Agents removed a number of rifles from the residence, along with what appeared to be ammunition boxes.