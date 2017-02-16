This winter has been unusual in many ways. The snowstorms have all (except for one in early January) missed the Fargo area. There has been very little cold weather. One element strangely missing this winter is the north wind. The Red River Valley has experienced only a few days with a strong northerly wind. Most of the windy days in the region this winter have happened with a more westerly, usually a west/northwest wind. Because the flat terrain of the Red River Valley is oriented north to south, a due south or due north wind tends to be enhanced by the terrain. Although a strong westerly wind is certainly possible, these winds are usually stronger across the Dakotas west of the Valley. The northern part of the Red River Valley has had a lot more snow than Fargo, and a few more days of blowing snow. But central North Dakota has had the most snow and the most wind in the region, and has experienced a far more difficult winter.