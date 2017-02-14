Fargo residents urged to look out for mail tampering, theft

Reports have come in recently of people looking in mailboxes in the early morning hours and when mail is not being delivered at large multi-residence development mailbox banks in the city's south and southwest, Officer Jessica Schindeldecker said Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Schindeldecker said Crime Free Programs Coordinator Deb Tellinghuisen has also received reports of apartment building mailboxes being pried open.

It's a particular concern during tax season, Schindeldecker said, because of taxpayers who still receive tax refunds by mail and for people who send or receive important tax documents, which often include identifying information such as Social Security numbers that can be used by identity thieves.

"Just be a little extra vigilant," Schindeldecker said, urging residents "to make sure they check their mail every day."

Schindeldecker urges people who suspect mail tampering or theft to immediately call police.

The department's Facebook page directs people to call the metro area's law enforcement central dispatch line at (701) 241-7660, and to include any descriptions they can gather on the individuals involved, including what they are wearing and what sort of vehicle, if any, they are using.

Schindeldecker said that so far nothing has been reported missing.