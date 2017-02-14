Cass County chooses new county administrator

The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 14. Wilson is to start March 13, Commission Assistant Heather Worden said. Wilson’s formal appointment and approval of his salary will be part of the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 21, commission meeting, Worden said. Wilson has worked for Minnehaha County for seven years.

Before that, he was a general assignment reporter for KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wilson has a bachelor of science degree from Willamette University in Salem Ore., and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

In Minnehaha County, he helps run the day-to-day administration of 520 employees and an annual budget of about $80 million.

The county began its search for a new county administrator after it fired former administrator Keith Berndt on Dec. 1, 2016.

Berndt had been accused of being involved in a disturbance that caused a United Airlines flight attendant to ask him to leave a plane in Chicago in August.