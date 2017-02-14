Matt Gade’s portfolio of 22 sports images was honored with the first-place prize. Included in the portfolio were images comprised from athletic events at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, Mitchell High School, South Dakota State University in Brookings and University of Nebraska in Lincoln, along with rodeo events and other prep sports in the region.

“By being recognized in POY, your work has set the gold-standard for excellence in photojournalism,” Rick Shaw, director of Pictures of the Year International, told Gade in an email.

Gade, whose work beat out photographers from some of the largest newspapers in the country, has worked at The Daily Republic since September 2014. He also has been honored by the South Dakota Newspaper Association and The Associated Press for his work.

“We’re very glad to have Matt on our staff,” said Managing Editor Luke Hagen. “His sports photos are captivating and always draw the reader’s attention. The Daily Republic staff is extremely proud of Matt for earning this wonderful recognition.”