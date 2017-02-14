United Blood Services sends blood products to Oroville

UBS will continue to evaluate the capacity to send additional shipments to Oroville in the coming days if they are needed.

BloodSource, the blood provider for Oroville, and United Blood Services are connected through Blood Systems, a national network of community blood centers. This partnership allows centers to assist each other in times of crisis when large amounts of lifesaving blood are needed.

UBS, 3231 11th St. S., is asking donors to help replenish the local blood supply, which helps assure there is enough blood on hand for local patients or if the Oroville community needs additional help.

There is a special need right now for type O blood, especially O-negative. O-negative blood can be given to patients in emergency room situations when there isn't time to crossmatch the patient's blood.

For more information, visit www.bloodhero.com or call (877) 827-4376.