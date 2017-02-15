Senior financial scam forum Feb. 24 at Hjemkomst Center

One out of every five people older than 65 has been victimized by a financial swindle, according to the Investor Protection Trust. One recent study estimated that older Americans are defrauded out of nearly $3 billion each year.

Forum speakers and groups include Rothman; Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist; Julie Marxen, city of Moorhead Senior Connections and Valley TRIAD; Gary Johnson, Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota; AARP of Minnesota; and the Minnesota Elder Justice Center.