Senior financial scam forum Feb. 24 at Hjemkomst Center
MOORHEAD—Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman is convening a free public forum from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Hjemkomst Center to provide information for seniors on how to protect themselves and their money from common scams and fraud.
One out of every five people older than 65 has been victimized by a financial swindle, according to the Investor Protection Trust. One recent study estimated that older Americans are defrauded out of nearly $3 billion each year.
Forum speakers and groups include Rothman; Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist; Julie Marxen, city of Moorhead Senior Connections and Valley TRIAD; Gary Johnson, Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota; AARP of Minnesota; and the Minnesota Elder Justice Center.